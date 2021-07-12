Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NYSE:DTIL) COO Sells $319,500.00 in Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NYSE:DTIL) COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $319,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:DTIL traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $11.46. 440,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,237. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

