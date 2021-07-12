Impinj, Inc. (NYSE:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 2,990 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NYSE:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $147,975.10.

Shares of NYSE:PI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 121,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,270. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $79.05.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

