Impinj, Inc. (NYSE:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 2,990 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NYSE:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $147,975.10.
Shares of NYSE:PI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 121,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,270. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $79.05.
Impinj Company Profile
