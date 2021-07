Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,066,600.00.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $1,004,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,098,250.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $1,115,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $1,158,800.00.

MRNA stock traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.31. 295,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

