CarParts.com, Inc. (NYSE:PRTS) CEO Sells $306,113.72 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NYSE:PRTS) CEO Lev Peker sold 15,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $306,113.72.

CarParts.com stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.86. 457,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,933. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.