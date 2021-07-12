ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) COO Sells $269,892.00 in Stock

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) COO Jeffrey Zwelling sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $269,892.00.
NYSE:ZIP traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.17. 409,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,870. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $26.71.
ZipRecruiter Company Profile
