THEKEY Price Up 61.4% Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and $144,217.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 61.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TKYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.