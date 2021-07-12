Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 276,603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 566,537 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 132,931 shares in the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 864,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,271. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.