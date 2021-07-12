Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 276,603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 566,537 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 132,931 shares in the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 864,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,271. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

