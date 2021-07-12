Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £174.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a £174.50 ($227.99) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.70 ($208.65) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a £193 ($252.16) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £164.09 ($214.38).

Shares of FLTR stock traded down GBX 243.79 ($3.19) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting £126.61 ($165.42). 727,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,266. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of £106.25 ($138.82) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £134.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.20 billion and a PE ratio of 444.25.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total value of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

