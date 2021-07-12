VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0464 on Top Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $3,175.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,957.34 or 1.00064682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00039289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007445 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00056145 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000921 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000117 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,840,360 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.