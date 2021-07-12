Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.91.
CD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price on the stock. Finally, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
