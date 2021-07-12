Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $940.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will announce $940.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $922.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $973.19 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $846.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LW stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.70. The stock had a trading volume of 414,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,387. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.37. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

