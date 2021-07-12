Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives $4.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAKSY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

MAKSY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.39.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.