Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) CRO Sells $1,282,509.97 in Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) CRO Paula Baker sold 47,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $1,282,509.97.

Paula Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of Leslie’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92.

Shares of NYSE:LESL traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.26. 53,695 shares of the company traded hands.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

