Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NYSE:AXDX) CEO Sells $186,423.26 in Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NYSE:AXDX) CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $186,423.26.

Shares of NYSE:AXDX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,964. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

