Phillip Pang Sells 5,000 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $218,350.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $201,950.00.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.64. 477,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,413. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

