CRA International, Inc. (NYSE:CRAI) EVP Sells $247,234.57 in Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NYSE:CRAI) EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $247,234.57.

NYSE:CRAI traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $85.70. 23,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,020. CRA International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

