Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $209,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,345,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $826,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 16.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $1,471,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

