BTMX (BTMX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $70,882.00

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, BTMX has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. BTMX has a market cap of $345.10 million and $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTMX coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BTMX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00052957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.39 or 0.00899570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005501 BTC.

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.