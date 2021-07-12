Brokerages Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Announce $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.88. CF Industries posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on CF. HSBC boosted their target price on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

CF traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $50.60. 1,206,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,364. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $809,997.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,478.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.