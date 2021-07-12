The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.
The Brink’s has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of BCO stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.76. 177,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,979. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The Brink’s has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.55.
In other The Brink’s news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
About The Brink’s
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.
Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.