The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

The Brink’s has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BCO stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.76. 177,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,979. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The Brink’s has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.55.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

