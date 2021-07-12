Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTGC. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.33. 489,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,190. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,422,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,173,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 105,224 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 525,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

