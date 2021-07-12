High Income Securities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

NYSE:PCF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 80,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,739. High Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $10.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in High Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of High Income Securities Fund worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.