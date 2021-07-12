Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Get Avinger alerts:

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Avinger in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

AVGR traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 660,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,298,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Avinger has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.09.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 200.98% and a negative return on equity of 131.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avinger by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avinger by 1,762,538.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avinger by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 614,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avinger by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 93,818 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avinger (AVGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.