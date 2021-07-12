Scott W. Behrens Sells 8,985 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:ACIW) Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:ACIW) CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 8,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $341,699.55.

Shares of ACIW stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.05. 192,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,888. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

