HollyGold (HGOLD) Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. HollyGold has a market cap of $1.43 million and $22,122.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HollyGold has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One HollyGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00044618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00112534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00159015 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,952.85 or 1.00189533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.80 or 0.00960156 BTC.

HollyGold Profile

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,544,931 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

