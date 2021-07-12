DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Capitalization Tops $2.70 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $313,207.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00044618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00112534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00159015 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,952.85 or 1.00189533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.80 or 0.00960156 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,671,693 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

