Brokerages Expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Tellurian reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tellurian.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million.

TELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,661,000 after buying an additional 1,908,814 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 535,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 844,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

TELL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.44. 6,861,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,953,270. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.38.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.