Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $794.47 Million

Brokerages expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report $794.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $801.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $786.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $495.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of CBRL traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $98.29 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.