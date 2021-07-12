Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) CEO Sells $392,920.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $392,920.00.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.59. 329,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,276. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

