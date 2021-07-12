Joel Lebowitz Sells 5,574 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $431,204.64.

Shares of NYSE SDGR traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 323,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,560. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.