Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RNA) Insider Arthur A. Levin Sells 20,200 Shares

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RNA) insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,200 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $568,024.00.
RNA stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.91. 174,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,638. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $37.46.
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile
Recommended Story: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.