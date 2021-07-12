Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.02

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 100745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $179,589.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $95,802.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $705,897.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,782 shares of company stock worth $6,287,967 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 127,100 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

