Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives $57.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,551.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,812. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,553,000 after acquiring an additional 228,714 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 53,339 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,619,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 229,886 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLAY stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.52. 293,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,895. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

