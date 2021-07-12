Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on XBC. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

In related news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,932,345.

CVE XBC traded up C$0.44 on Monday, reaching C$9.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$10.47.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.