Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $17.67

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, Flow has traded up 69.6% against the US dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $17.67 or 0.00053670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $900.27 million and $206.44 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00044515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00112664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00159365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,965.31 or 1.00122977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.31 or 0.00960707 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 50,946,679 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “?Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

