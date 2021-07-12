Peony Price Reaches $0.53 on Major Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 44.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001601 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $43,099.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peony has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00059266 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000745 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 12,062,988 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

