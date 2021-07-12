INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Timothy J. Schroeder Sells 30,000 Shares

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ INMB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,349. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $351.97 million, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.72. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. INmune Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

