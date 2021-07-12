Jawad A. Ahsan Sells 5,000 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NYSE:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NYSE:AXON) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00.

Shares of NYSE AXON traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.92. 13,619 shares of the company were exchanged.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

