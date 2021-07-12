Playgroundz Tops One Day Volume of $2,957.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $188,964.54 and $2,957.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00044439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00111808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00159445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,778.16 or 0.99799484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.36 or 0.00966275 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

