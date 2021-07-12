Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trevena, Inc. (NYSE:TRVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. (NYSE:TRVN) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Trevena reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trevena.

In other Trevena news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow bought 56,200 shares of Trevena stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00.

Trevena stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,800 shares.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

