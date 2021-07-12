Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Sells $1,154,550.00 in Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $1,154,550.00.

Thomas A. Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00.

NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.15. 72,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,873. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.03.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Switch by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after buying an additional 6,005,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,476,000 after buying an additional 2,260,160 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Switch by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,043,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,530,000 after buying an additional 759,940 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,260,000 after buying an additional 1,506,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth $73,128,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

