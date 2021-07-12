Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NYSE:TW) CFO Robert J. Warshaw Sells 18,978 Shares

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NYSE:TW) CFO Robert J. Warshaw sold 18,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $1,613,889.12.

NYSE:TW traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $87.50. 7,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc builds and operates electronic marketplaces in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's marketplaces facilitate trading in a range of asset classes, including rates, credit, money markets, and equities. It offers pre-trade data and analytics, trade execution, and trade processing, as well as post-trade data, analytics, and reporting services.

