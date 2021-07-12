Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on SNMRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Snam in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRF remained flat at $$6.03 during trading on Monday. Snam has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

