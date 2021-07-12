Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP Sells 13,200 Shares of Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $1,910,172.00.

AJG stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,228. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $97.33 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.07.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

