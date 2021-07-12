KickToken [new] (KICK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.38 Million

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. KickToken [new] has a market capitalization of $22.49 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00052572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.93 or 0.00897224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005452 BTC.

KickToken [new] Profile

KICK is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,497,179,923 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

