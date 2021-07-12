Hashgard Reaches Market Cap of $1.81 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Hashgard has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $303,327.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00052572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.93 or 0.00897224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005452 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

