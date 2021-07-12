Brokerages Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Post $0.44 EPS

Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.58. DexCom posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.31.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,504.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,282,556. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.1% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 77.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $445.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.43 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

