$323.11 Million in Sales Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will report $323.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $402.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.04 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $19.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,588.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $953.03 million to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on SIX shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $83,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,991 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $61,847,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $31,427,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,963,000 after purchasing an additional 908,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 48,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,081. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.