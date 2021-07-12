PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Increased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 3.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $300.71. 163,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,994,252. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.33 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $353.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.37.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

