Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc Sells 55,973 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NYSE:NFE) Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NYSE:NFE) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 55,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $2,266,346.77. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 226,570 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $9,253,118.80.

Shares of NFE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,183 shares.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

